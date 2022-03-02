Police Debunk Report Of Man Buried Alive In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command, Wednesday, debunked the video currently circulating in the social media claiming that one Chief Olisa Igbonwa of Alor in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state was buried alive for taking a chieftaincy title.

The clip claimed that the elders of Okebunoye village at Alor met and decided to bury and mourn Igbonwa alive for taking ‘Ichie Ngene’ title by himself.

However, the state police command described it as ‘false and misleading’.

The state police PRO, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, told newsmen in Awka that, “The attention of Anambra State Police Command has been drawn to a trending video clip and online publication credited to one Ifeoma Okeke of Umunna TV that one Chief Olisa Igbonwa was buried alive at Alor, Anambra State, by elders of Okebunoye village; that the elders met and took a decision to bury and mourn Mr Igbonwa alive for taking ‘Ichie Ngene’ title by himself in the community.

“The publication is not only false, but also misleading. The command wishes to state that Olisa Igbonwa is alive, and was never buried alive as alleged in the publication.

“Consequently, the command received a formal complaint from Chief Olisa Igbonwa that he received a chieftaincy title from HRM Igwe Alor, but was threatened by one Mr Uzoma Igbonwa and others to renounce the chieftaincy title within 30 days or face dare consequences.”

The state commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng, according to the PPRO, has ordered discreet investigations into the matter to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident in order to bring perpetrators to book.

The CP also urged members of the public, especially the press, to always crosscheck their facts before publication.