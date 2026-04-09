Rainstorm Destroys Buildings In Enugu

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Rainstorm, Tuesday night, destroyed residential houses, shops and schools at some communities in Enugu State.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the storm lasted about two hours. “We woke up to see some roofs of our shops blown up,” Tony, a trader based at Ogrute, Igboeze North Local Government Area, said. “It was terrible. My goods were affected adversely. I don’t know who to cry out to. There are many victims. I don’t know how this season’s rainfall began violently.”

Another victim is Elder Okeke Itodo. “I have a garden along Enugu Road in Nsukka. The roof is gone. It’s made of raffia, very expensive to re-do. It has served me for about three years, and still very strong until this disaster. I informed the landlord, but he has been reluctant to come. At least, it will require about N250,000 to fix it. Where can I source such amount in this material time? We need rain, but not violent ones.”

It was gathered that a yet-to-be completed Smart Green School located at Nru in Nsukka LGA was also damaged by the storm. The school is among the legacy projects of Gov Peter Mbah.

“The rain damaged substantial parts of the ongoing building,” says Onyeka, a resident of Ncheke. “I think the structure of the buildings should be re-examined. They seem vulnerable to ecological disasters. I say this because many buildings around the same location were unhurt by the storm. The damage will delay the commencement of academic activities at the smart school. Already there are plans to migrate students to completed ones across the state. Our own has to wait a little, even though it hasn’t been equipped for any academic commencement.”

Some residents of Igboeze South LGA told our reporter that the rainstorm had thrown them into darkness. “The storm pulled down some electricity poles in our area,” Ossai, a resident of Ulunya-Ovoko, said. “We have been calling officials of the distribution company, but they are yet to respond. I counted about three poles that were affected.”