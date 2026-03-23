Sokoto Govt Urges Residents To Be Security Conscious

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Sokoto State’s Special Adviser on Security, Col. Ahmed Abdul Usman (rtd), has urged residents to stay vigilant and make security a priority in their daily lives, stating that everyone has a role to play in keeping the state safe.

Col. Usman made the call during his Sallah visits to Gwadabawa Local Government Area, where he paid respects to the Local Government Chairman and the Sarkin Gobir of Gwadabawa, Alhaji Lawal Zayyana.

He said that security is everyone’s business, stressing the need for timely reporting of suspicious activity and strong cooperation with security agencies.

The retired officer reassured residents that Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration is fully committed to restoring lasting peace and strengthening security across Sokoto.

He highlighted efforts such as community engagement programs, closer collaboration with security forces, and targeted interventions against rising threats.

As the Sadaukin Gwadabawa, Col. Usman also called on traditional rulers, youths, and community leaders to promote unity, discourage crime, and foster peaceful coexistence.

Advertisement

During his Sallah outreach, he visited the General Hospital in Gwadabawa, giving cash assistance to patients and their relatives, while praying for their speedy recovery.

“Festive periods are a time to show compassion and care for the community,” he said.

He also extended condolences to the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Isa Muhammad Tambagarka, over the loss of his sister, praying for strength for the grieving family.

Col. Usman was accompanied by Alhaji Aminu Bello Gwadabawa, Permanent Secretary in the state Civil Service, Prof. Mu’azu Shamaki, and Alhaji Basharu Guyawa.