Abia Govt Blasts Sowore Over Transformation Claim

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The Director General of Abia State Strategic Communications Bureau, Onyebuchi Ememanka, has responded strongly to criticisms from human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, who described Otti’s achievements in Aba as “half-transformation”.

Ememanka dismissed Sowore’s assessment as a “cheap hatchet job”, questioning how Sowore could evaluate the governor’s performance after just 24 hours in Aba.

He argued that Sowore’s brief visit didn’t provide sufficient basis to evaluate Otti’s performance, especially given visible improvements in roads, drainage, street lighting, security, and cleanliness in Aba.

He said, “How can Sowore spend less than 24 hours in Aba and know Aba more than those who live here?

“Anyway, Sowore is lucky. If he wanted to know first hand if Governor Alex Otti is loved and appreciated by the people in Aba, he should have told the people that day that Otti is not doing anything.

“How would have had a taste of Umu Aba that day.”

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Sowore had expressed concerns about persistent issues like flooding, waste management, and incomplete projects, but Ememanka countered that Otti is widely appreciated by Aba residents for his efforts.