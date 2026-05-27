Sokoto To Enact Law Against Bandit Informants

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The Sokoto State Government has disclosed plans to introduce a law prescribing stiffer punishment for informants aiding bandits and other criminal elements in the state.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu made the disclosure on Wednesday during a Sallah homage to Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar at his palace as Muslims across the world celebrated Eid-el-Kabir.

The governor said the proposed legislation would be forwarded to the Sokoto State House of Assembly as part of efforts to strengthen the fight against insecurity and curb the activities of informants allegedly collaborating with bandits.

According to him, informants have continued to frustrate security operations in parts of the state, insisting that criminal activities would not thrive without local collaborators.

“We need to come together and stop the informant syndrome if we are to succeed in defeating bandits”

He described informants as “more dangerous than the bandits themselves,” warning that his administration would not tolerate any act capable of undermining the prevailing peace in the state.

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The governor also cautioned politicians against using politics to destabilise Sokoto State, stressing that the peaceful atmosphere currently enjoyed in the state must be sustained for development to thrive.

“We will not fold our arms and allow unpatriotic citizens to jeopardise our peaceful coexistence,” he said.

Aliyu further disclosed that the state government is investing heavily in infrastructure development across Sokoto and vowed to deal decisively with anyone found vandalising public property.

“These projects being executed across the state are funded with taxpayers’ money and must therefore be protected by every well-meaning citizen of the state,” he added.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies in tackling banditry and other security challenges confronting parts of the state, while commending security operatives for their sacrifices in the fight against insecurity.

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In his remarks, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar called for issue-based politics ahead of the 2027 general elections and urged political actors to avoid actions capable of creating tension in the state.

The Sultan also commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for executing people-oriented projects, particularly in infrastructure, education and Islamic propagation.

“We are proud of you, our governor, and proud of what you are doing for our people”