Soldiers Rescue Woman After Plunging Into Lagos Lagoon

Some soldiers operating under 81 Division of the Nigerian Army have rescued one Francesca Spark who plunged into the Lagos Lagoon around 81 Division Officers’ Mess, Marina Lagos in an attempt to take her own life.

The soldiers upon sighting Spark plunge in, quickly used their military riverine skills to rescue her.

She was given first aid and stabilized by the battalion medical team after her rescue, while her family was contacted.

This was disclosed by the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 81 Division Nigerian Army, Olabisi Ayeni, on Monday.

“After stabilization, the family was contacted and she was handed over to her husband, one Mr Spark Oghene Ovie residing at Awoyaya Lagos.

“The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division NA, Major General Muhammed Takuti Usman has commended the soldiers for being observant, and for their ingenuity, courage, and gallantry. The GOC said he is pleased that soldiers brought their training in disaster management to bear in such a critical situation that could have claimed the life of a fellow citizen.

“Maj Gen Usman who said such an operation is a military operation other than war conducted during emergencies or natural disasters affirmed that troops have been trained to support leading agencies during emergencies.

“He assured residents of the NA’s commitment to protect them and their properties even during emergencies,” Ayeni said in a statement.

People jumping into the lagoon in an attempt to end their lives has become a recurring decimal in Lagos.

In August, a 30-year-old man, identified as Buka Abana, had jumped into the lagoon from the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.

The suicide incident involving Abana was just one of many in the last three years. While some were lucky to have been rescued trying to jump into the lagoon, others like Abana died after plunging in.

In July 2020, a 45-year-old man identified as Adeyinka Abiodun, was rescued by police operatives, while attempting to jump into the lagoon. The incident was the eighth suicide attempt that the police in the state had prevented in two months.

Abiodun had resolved to end his life because of his inability to repay a loan and interest, which he obtained from a microfinance bank to expand his wine business.

In September 2021, a 54-year-old resident of Oworonsoki, Akinlolu Ajayi, was also prevented from jumping into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge by police operatives.

Similarly, a 67-year-old man was in April 2022, rescued, while attempting to jump into the lagoon on his birthday.

The man, identified as Oluwatoye Bamigboye, who hails from Oju–Ore in Ogun State, was also rescued by police operatives while attempting to jump into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.

In May this year, one Rabiu Nafiu, a 25-year-old street hawker, also attempted jumping into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge, but was prevented by the police.

EDITOR’s NOTE: If you are in Nigeria and you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call National Emergency Hotlines at 112 or Nigerian Suicide Prevention Initiative Counselling Centre at 0806 210 6493 to connect with a trained counselor.

For support outside of Nigeria, a worldwide directory of resources and international hotlines is provided by the International Association for Suicide Prevention.