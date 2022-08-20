‘Sons Don’t Fight Fathers’- Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Nephew Breaks Silence Over Suspension From Church Roles

119 SHARES Share Tweet

Nephew to the founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, Daysman has broken his silence regarding his much talked about suspension from official roles in the church.

Recall that earlier in August, Oyakhilome had suspended Daysman from office on the grounds of misconduct.

The founder, while silent on Daysman offence, announced during a church service that he would be on “spiritual rehabilitation” following his suspending.

The cleric had said, “Now, for the loveworld Next and Loveworld Innovations which are part of our youth organizations, the one who has been president of Loveworld next and Loveworld Innovations, Daysman Oyakhilome Woghiren is hereby removed from being president of Loveworld Next and Loveworld Innovations and also suspended from all official roles for acts of gross misconduct.

“So he no longer handles any of that and I’m putting him under Spiritual rehabilitation. He has to go through a spiritual rehabilitation program from now, with immediate effect.

“Such misconduct is unacceptable and so right away, we have appointed Pastor Derick Izekoh as president of Loveworld Next and Loveworld Innovations.”

Reacting online for the first time since his suspension, Daysman stated via his Instagram page that he needed to respond to news agencies and big media who have been asking him to say something about the development.

According to him, it is a blessing to be corrected by his father(Pastor Chris Oyakhilome).

He added, ” If not for the names involved, I’d very much remain silent.

“Where I come from sons do not fight with fathers, it is a curse! You just have to believe that they see what you do not see and trust in the their process.

“If you loved the teacher when he provided you with knowledge, do not love him less when he present you with an examination.

“You cannot tell a father how to raise his son,” he stated in part.