SOUTH AFRICA: ANC Member Supports Impeachment Of Ramaphosa As Parliament Votes

World News
By Wondrous Nnaemeka

One member of the African National Congress, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has voted in support of the move to impeach South Africa president, Cyril Ramaphosa, following an indicting report which alleged that about $580,000 cash was found hidden in his Phala Phala game ranch.

Two others joined her in voting against Ramaphosa as of the time of this report.

ANC is Ramaphosa’s political party.

The National Assembly has debated over the Section 89 Independent Panel report which stated the president could have committed financial crime and is currently voting on whether the recommendations of the report should be allowed, as of the time of this report.

Ramaphosa had denied any wrongdoing, adding that the monies found were his.

400 parliamentarians are voting as of the time of this report.

The National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, blocked the secret ballot, directing that everyone would vote openly.

