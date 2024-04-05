Ajibade On Target As Nigeria Defeat South Africa In Abuja

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Rasheedat Ajibade scored the only goal to help the Super Falcons to a 1-0 win over South Africa in the first leg of the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Friday evening.

Ajibade, who was captain of the day, further underlined her importance to the team with another outstanding performance.

Coach Randy Waldrum started Asisat Oshoala on the bench with the likes of Rasheedat Ajibade, Uchenna Kanu and Chinwendu Ihezuo tasked with providing the firepower in the absence of the former Barcelona forward.

Deborah Abiodun, Halimatu Ayinde and Jennifer Echegini started as the trio in midfield to provide support for the attackers, while goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie led from the back.

The Super Falcons enjoyed a fast start and started probing for the opener early in the encounter with Ihezuo heading a big chance off target following a sublime cross from Chindima Okeke.

Nnadozie came to Nigeria’s rescue a couple of times with trademark saves to keep the Super Falcons in the game.

Ihezuo was hacked down in the box by South Africa’s defender, Rico and the referee pointed to the spot in the 43rd minute.

Rasheedat Ajibade stepped up to beat Swart from the spot to hand Nigeria a deserved 1-0 lead going into the second half.

Nnadozie made a superb save to deny Seopesenwe few minutes after the restart as South Africa started to probe for an equaliser.

Randy Waldrum brought on Esther Okoronkwo and Toni Payne for Chinwendu Ihezuo and Jennifer Echegini to add bite to the attack and verve to the midfield.

The combination of impressive saves from Chiamaka Nnadozie and dogged defending from the Super Falcons ensured that the game ended 1-0 in favour of Nigeria.

The second leg will take place at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The Super Falcons will be hoping to end their 16-year absence in the football event of the Olympics if they can complete the job in South Africa.