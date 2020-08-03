South Africa On Edge As Covid-19 Infections Cross 500,000

40 SHARES Share Tweet

Latest World Health Organization(WHO) Covid-19 report in the continent showed that South Africa has recorded 511,485.

The number amounts to over 50% of the continent’s total as of Monday, which stands at 957,905.

WHO Africa Region tweeted about this on Monday.

Furthermore, it stated that over 610,000 recoveries have been registered so far.

Sadly, 20,304 deaths have been recorded.

Over 950,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent – with more than 610,000 recoveries & more than 20,000 deaths cumulatively.



Meanwhile, South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, noted that despite the ravages caused by the covid-19 pandemic, certain persons were exploiting the people by hiking prices of essential goods.

He vowed that his administration would find those involved and prosecute them accordingly.

“We will overcome the coronavirus and restore the health of our country and its people.

“But it will never be that our triumph over this pandemic is won at the expense of our integrity,” he said in a statement on Monday.

He added that “those found to have broken the law to enrich themselves through this crisis will not get to enjoy their spoils, regardless of who they are or with whom they may be connected.”