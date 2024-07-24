South-East Development Commission Will Unlock Prosperity For Nigerians—Former Lawmaker

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A member representing the South East on the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Rep. Sam Onuigbo, has hailed the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, on his efforts in ensuring that President Bola Tinubu’s assent to the Southeast Development Commission (SEDC) Establishment Bill.

The bill was co-sponsored by the Deputy Speaker.

This was contained in a statement signed by Onuigbo, and made available to journalists following the signing into law of the Bill, by Mr President

Onuigbo who commended other South East House of Representatives Members said the establishment of the Commission has demonstrated President Tinubu’s commitment to an inclusive development of the South East post-civil war.

He also said the move represents a genuine commitment towards addressing not only the insecurity in the region, but also the infrastructural decay which had hitherto plagued the region.

He applauded the Deputy Speaker for his leadership commitment towards the development of the South East which first manifested in the launch and implementation of the Peace in the South East Project (PISE-P).

It is intended to receive funding from the federation account and would usher in greater opportunities and significant developments in the South East region