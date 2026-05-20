Southampton Expelled From Championship Play-Offs Over ‘Spygate’ Scandal

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Southampton have been expelled from the Championship play-offs following a major “spygate” scandal, with Middlesbrough reinstated after an independent disciplinary commission ruled in favour of the Teesside club.

The decision means Middlesbrough will now face Hull City in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday, May 23, replacing Southampton.

The ruling came after the English Football League’s independent commission heard the case on Tuesday, following allegations that Southampton staff illegally filmed opponents’ training sessions ahead of key fixtures.

In addition to expulsion from the play-offs, Southampton were also handed a four-point deduction for next season after admitting “multiple breaches” of EFL regulations.

According to the EFL, the club accepted responsibility for the unauthorised filming of opposition training sessions before matches against Oxford United, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough during the play-off semi-final.

“Southampton was first charged on Friday 8 May, with further charges issued on Sunday 17 May in relation to additional breaches during the 2025-26 season,” the EFL said.

Advertisement

“Those additional charges arose from matters identified after the initial proceedings involving Middlesbrough were initiated.”

The controversy began when Middlesbrough reported Southampton to the EFL after alleging that a Southampton staff member spied on one of their training sessions on May 7 ahead of the semi-final clash.

Southampton have appealed the decision, with the hearing scheduled for Wednesday. The EFL acknowledged that the appeal outcome “could result in a further change to Saturday’s fixture.”

The club has strongly criticised the punishment, describing it as excessive and unprecedented.

In a statement, Southampton said the sanction was “manifestly disproportionate to every previous sanction in the history of the English game.”

Advertisement

Chief executive Phil Parsons apologised for the incident but insisted the punishment went too far.

“What happened was wrong,” Parsons said.

“But the club cannot accept a sanction which bears no proportion to the offence.”

Parsons also apologised “to the other clubs involved, and most of all to the Southampton supporters” who he said “deserved better from the club.”

Southampton pointed to Leeds United’s infamous spying controversy involving Marcelo Bielsa in 2019, when Leeds were fined £200,000 for observing Derby County training sessions.

However, the EFL noted that regulation 127 – which specifically bans observing an opponent within 72 hours of a game – was introduced after the Leeds incident.

“Southampton has been denied the opportunity to compete in a game worth more than £200m and one which means so much to our staff, players and supporters,” Parsons added.

Advertisement

“We believe the financial consequence of yesterday’s ruling makes it, by a very considerable distance, the largest penalty ever imposed on an English football club.”

The Saints also referenced several previous sanctions in English football, including Luton Town’s 30-point deduction in 2008-09, Derby County’s points deduction in 2021, Everton’s Premier League punishments in 2023-24 and Chelsea avoiding points deductions despite financial rule breaches earlier this year.

“We say this not to minimise what occurred at this club, which we have accepted was wrong,” Parsons said.

“We say it because proportionality is itself a principle of natural justice.

“The Commission was entitled to impose a sanction. It was not, we will argue, entitled to impose one that is manifestly disproportionate to every previous sanction in the history of the English game.”

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough welcomed the ruling and said the verdict protected the integrity of football.

“Middlesbrough Football Club welcomes the outcome of today’s disciplinary commission hearing,” the club said.

“We believe this sends out a clear message for the future of our game regarding sporting integrity and conduct. As a club, we are now focused on our game against Hull City at Wembley on Saturday.

“Ticket information for our supporters will be available shortly.”

Southampton supporters who purchased tickets for the play-off final will be entitled to full refunds while the appeal process continues.