Bulgarian Hospital Appoints Nigerian Doctor First African Paediatric Department Head

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A Nigerian-born medical doctor, Bello Mode Dange, has made history after being appointed Head of the Paediatric Department at Kavarna General Hospital in Bulgaria, becoming the first African to occupy the position at the hospital.

The appointment, announced by the hospital management and reported by Bulgarian media, has been described as a major milestone for Africans in the European medical sector.

Dr. Dange studied medicine at the Medical University of Varna, Bulgaria, graduating in 2008, and has lived and worked in the European country for over two decades.

He later specialized in pediatrics at the University Hospital St. Marina in Varna, qualifying as a consultant pediatrician in 2021.

According to Bulgarian reports, the hospital management cited his professionalism, years of experience, and commitment to child healthcare as reasons behind the appointment.

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Local media also described him as a dedicated and compassionate physician whose contributions have strengthened pediatric healthcare services in the region.

Reports by Bulgarian national broadcaster BNT indicated that Dr. Dange assumed the leadership role at a critical period when the hospital was facing staffing challenges in its pediatric unit.

Speaking after his appointment, the Nigerian doctor reportedly pledged to continue delivering quality healthcare services and earning the confidence of patients and families under his care.

The development has attracted commendation from Nigerians in the diaspora, who described the achievement as another example of Nigerians excelling globally in medicine and healthcare leadership.

Beyond his professional accomplishments abroad, Dr. Dange is also known for humanitarian activities, including offering free medical assistance and supporting vulnerable patients with hospital bills in his community.

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His appointment adds to the growing number of Nigerian professionals attaining top positions in Europe and other parts of the world.