Spanish Cup: Lookman Stars As Atlético Madrid Blow Away Barcelona In Stunning 4-0 Victory

622 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Atlético Madrid produced a dominant first-half display to thrash FC Barcelona 4–0 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash at the Metropolitano on Thursday.

Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman continued his impressive scoring form, finding the net in the 33rd minute after an early own goal by Eric García in the sixth minute had set the tone for the hosts.

Antoine Griezmann doubled Atlético’s advantage in the 14th minute, capitalising on Barcelona’s shaky start.

Julián Álvarez added the fourth goal to complete a devastating first-half performance that left the Blaugrana shell-shocked.

At several points in the opening half, Barcelona were forced to chase shadows despite having teenage sensation Lamine Yamal in the starting line-up.

Both sides named strong teams in a bid to seize control of the tie, but Atlético were ruthless in execution, taking full advantage of their opportunities in an absorbing encounter.

Advertisement

Barcelona’s miserable night worsened in the 85th minute when García was shown a second yellow card and subsequently sent off for a professional foul as the last man.

The Catalan giants will now hope to mount a comeback in the return leg at Camp Nou on March 4 as they aim to overturn the deficit and reach the final.

Before that, Barcelona shift focus back to league action with a trip to face struggling Girona FC on Monday.