Akume, Otti Advocate Coordinated Security Framework Ahead Of 2027 Elections

As political activities gradually build up toward the 2027 general elections, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has urged security agencies and stakeholders to adopt early, coordinated measures to prevent electoral violence across the country.

Akume made the call on Thursday during the opening ceremony of the Federal and State Security Administrators Meeting held in Umuahia, Abia State.

He cautioned that activities such as voter registration updates, party primaries and election campaigns could trigger tensions if not properly managed from the onset.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Office, Mr. Mohammed Danjuma, the SGF stressed that comprehensive security planning must precede full-scale political mobilisation.

“Nigeria is preparing for the 2027 general elections, and political activities will soon gather momentum. Processes such as voter register updates, party primaries and campaigns must be backed by strong and proactive security arrangements,” he said.

He added that “a robust and harmonised security architecture is essential to guarantee smooth conduct of these activities and to safeguard the credibility of the electoral process.”

Akume recalled that the Federal Government had earlier established the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in 2015 to strengthen election security management. According to him, the committee, chaired at the federal level by the National Security Adviser with the INEC Chairman as co-chair, has similar structures replicated across states.

“This framework was designed to promote synergy, eliminate operational gaps and ensure that elections remain peaceful, free and credible,” he noted.

The SGF further called for enhanced collaboration among security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and political actors.

He emphasized the importance of intelligence gathering and strict enforcement of electoral laws to curb the activities of political thugs and criminal elements.

“We must intensify intelligence-driven operations and enforce electoral laws without compromise. Political violence and criminal interference must be decisively addressed before they escalate,” he warned.

Akume also raised concerns over misinformation and divisive narratives capable of inciting ethnic and religious tensions. He directed the National Orientation Agency and relevant institutions to scale up public enlightenment efforts ahead of the polls.

“False narratives and inflammatory rhetoric can undermine trust in our institutions. Strategic communication must be strengthened to counter misinformation and prevent panic,” he stated.

Describing security as a shared responsibility, the SGF appealed to citizens to support security agencies with credible information, particularly as the country confronts terrorism, banditry and organized crime while approaching another election cycle.

He commended the choice of the South-East as host of the meeting, describing it as a reflection of improving security conditions in the region. He also lauded the Federal Government, security agencies and the Abia State Government for collaborative efforts in stabilizing the area.

In his remarks while declaring the meeting open, Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, underscored the direct relationship between electoral credibility and national stability, insisting that preparations for 2027 must begin without delay.

“Credible elections do not happen by accident; they are the product of deliberate planning and adequate security arrangements,”Otti said.

He stressed that INEC must be fully integrated into security discussions to ensure seamless coordination before and during elections.

According to him, security remains the foundation for governance, investment and economic development.

“No economy can thrive under the cloud of political uncertainty. Investments, infrastructure development and job creation all depend on a stable and secure environment,” he stated.

Governor Otti advocated what he described as “operational federalism,” urging deliberate alignment between federal security institutions and state authorities, especially during politically sensitive periods.

“Security is not merely the deployment of force, it is the enabling environment for prosperity. Our constitutional structure places major security powers at the federal level, but states are closest to the people and bear the immediate impact of insecurity.

“This reality demands operational federalism, where federal structures and state administrations work in structured alignment,” he explained.

He called for strengthened intelligence-sharing systems, joint operational planning, rapid response mechanisms and institutionalised communication channels between federal and sub-national authorities.

“Coordination must not be accidental. It must be intentionally designed, continuously refined and properly institutionalised,” Otti added.

The governor also recommended the adoption of predictive security systems, early warning frameworks and community-based intelligence models, noting that traditional rulers and grassroots leaders play crucial roles in preventing politically motivated unrest.

“We must leverage community structures and traditional institutions as frontline partners in detecting and preventing early signs of electoral tension,” he said.

Governor Otti urged participants to ensure that deliberations at the conference translate into measurable outcomes capable of enhancing national stability, reaffirming Abia State’s commitment to collaborative security governance.

Speaking with journalists, the Co-Chair of the meeting and Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, explained that the forum was created to periodically assess Nigeria’s security environment and prevent operational fragmentation, particularly during politically sensitive periods.

“This platform enables us to review national security realities and align federal and state responses in a coordinated manner,” Prof. Tar said.

He noted that the forum, established in the 1990s, brings together representatives of security agencies, the 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory and key federal institutions to evaluate threats to national security and territorial integrity.

“Meeting at least twice a year allows states to present situation reports while federal agencies provide operational briefings.

This helps to reduce duplication of roles and ensures coherent security management across the federation,” he added.