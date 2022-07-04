Sports Administrators Name NCC Among Highest Contributors To Sports Development

Godwin Kienka, the Director of the International Tennis Academy (ITA) has said that sports development in Nigeria received a boost when the Nigerian Communications Commission rolled out support for the sector.Godwin

Kienka said this at the launch of the book titled ‘Sport in Nigeria: Going Round in Circles”, authored by him, at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Race Course, Onikan, Lagos.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, was the Guest of Honour, according to a statement from the NCC.

During the launch, Kienka acknowledged the NCC as a patriotic corporate institution that has supported sports in Nigeria at the grass roots.

Other sports administrators urged the NCC to continue its support for sports development which has been beneficial to the youths.

In 2015 NCC began sponsorship of lawn tennis tournaments that rekindled interest in and re-defined tennis competition in Nigeria.

The tournament has featured the hosting of several marches in different parts of the country, including Lagos, Port Harcourt, Asaba, Onitsha, Abeokuta, Kaduna, Abuja, and Enugu.

Danbatta had called on both public and private institutions to engage in the sponsorship of sports, a move he believes would be beneficial to youths.

“I want to appreciate the NCC for having set a sterling example in recent years for other private and public sector stakeholders and institutions to emulate. We appreciate the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta for sustaining the sponsorship when he assumed office in 2015 and for his outstanding contribution to youth and sport development in Nigeria in general,” Kienka said.

The NCC said its objective for embarking on the journey was to help in nurturing and exploring the talents in the Nigerian youth through robust competition so as to help them perfect their skills.

“It was also to promote peace and friendship among the players and by extension enthrone a pan-Nigeria solidarity of sports enthusiasts,” the commission added.