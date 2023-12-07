MDCN May Shut Abia University Medical College Over Accreditation Failure

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, has warned that it will “completely shut down” the Medical College of Abia State University Uturu (ABSU), “if it fails to pass accreditation in the coming week.”

The Registrar of the Council, Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, gave the warning during the maiden induction of Gregory University Uturu (GUU), medical doctors, at Michael Okpara Auditorium Umuahia.

Advertisement

According to Sanusi, the forthcoming accreditation “will be a make or mar” for the College.

ABSU Medical College lost accreditation early 2022 following the state of inactivity of the Abia State University Teaching Hospital Aba (ABSUTH), as a result of incessant strike actions by doctors who were then owed for over 24 months.

Sanusi advised the state government and the university management to ensure that the necessary facilities were put in place so that the college could scale through.

He also regretted that “Abia is lagging behind” in case of hospitals for housemanship but commended the efforts of the Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre Umuahia, Professor Onyebuchi Chukwu, towards salvaging the situation.