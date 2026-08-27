Cyber Attack Hits Three UK Airports, Exposes Millions Of Customers’ Data

A cyberattack has targeted three major UK airports, exposing personal information belonging to millions of customers, Manchester Airports Group (MAG) has said.

The affected airports are Manchester Airport, London Stansted Airport and East Midlands Airport, all operated by MAG.

MAG said on Thursday, August 27, 2026, that an unauthorised third party had gained access to systems containing customers’ email addresses, phone numbers, vehicle registration numbers and postcodes.

The group said it immediately contained the incident and began working with specialist advisers to investigate the breach and protect affected customers and its systems.

About 8.7 million customers are reportedly affected by the breach, according to reports.

MAG said the compromised information was collected through services including airport Wi-Fi registration, car park bookings, lounge reservations and fast-track bookings.

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The group said banking and payment information was not compromised because such data was not stored on the affected systems.

Despite the scale of the breach, MAG said there was no impact on passenger safety or aviation security and that airport operations continued normally.

The company said it had notified the relevant authorities and was working with cybersecurity specialists to determine the full extent of the incident.

MAG apologised to customers for the breach and said it would continue to provide updates as its investigation progresses.

The three airports handled more than 66 million passengers in the previous year, highlighting the potential scale of the incident.