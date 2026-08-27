FG Begins Nationwide Consultation On Water Sector Reform

The Federal Government has begun nationwide consultations with state governments and other stakeholders on a proposed National Water Compact intended to guide reforms in Nigeria’s water and sanitation sector.

The consultations are aimed at producing a national framework to improve water supply, sanitation and hygiene services amid longstanding concerns over inadequate access to safe water, rapid population growth, urbanisation and climate-related pressures.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, announced the initiative on Thursday in Abuja during a stakeholders’ consultation workshop on the development of the Nigeria National Water Compact.

He said the proposed compact seeks to address longstanding challenges affecting water supply, sanitation services and productive water use.

“Water is at the centre of sustainable development. It underpins public health, food security, economic growth, environmental sustainability, energy production and national security,” he said.

According to the minister, the framework is expected to tackle challenges including rapid urbanisation, population growth, climate change, environmental degradation, inadequate infrastructure, fragmented institutional arrangements and financing constraints.

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The consultations follow years of concern over the country’s ability to provide reliable water, sanitation and hygiene services. The proposed compact is intended to provide a coordinated framework covering water supply, sanitation, irrigation, environmental protection, public health and climate resilience.

Utsev said the compact would strengthen governance and institutional coordination, improve financing for the sector, expand access to safe and climate-resilient water and sanitation services, support irrigation development and improve water security.

He said the initiative aligns with the African Union’s Africa Water Vision and Policy 2025-2063 while adapting its objectives to Nigeria’s priorities.

The minister disclosed that a National Technical Working Committee comprising representatives of federal ministries, departments and agencies, state governments, development partners, academia, professional bodies, civil society organisations and the private sector had completed the first draft of the compact after months of technical consultations and analysis.

He said the next phase would focus on obtaining input from states and other stakeholders, noting that state governments play a central role in delivering water, sanitation and hygiene services.

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“The National Water Compact cannot succeed unless it reflects the aspirations, priorities and realities of the Nigerian people,” he said.

Utsev said the Federal Government had written to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to seek the participation of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory in the consultation process.

He added that the consultations would help identify gaps in the draft, determine state priorities, propose strategic actions and strengthen implementation arrangements before the document is finalised.

Also speaking, Acting Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Ali Dalla, said the consultations offered an opportunity to build consensus on the future of Nigeria’s water sector.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Adekunle Salako, said inadequate access to water and sanitation continued to affect hygiene, infection prevention, healthcare delivery and public health.

He called for closer collaboration between the water and health sectors, noting that floods, droughts and other environmental pressures could affect water availability, water quality and public health.