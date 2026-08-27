UPDATED: NFF President Gusau, Board Members Resign

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Ibrahim Gusau, has resigned from office amid mounting pressure over the country’s recent football setbacks and growing scrutiny of the federation.

Gusau announced his resignation at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, saying the decision followed consultations with his family, friends and football stakeholders.

According to the Super Eagles news account on X (@SSE_NGA), members of the NFF Executive Committee also resigned.

Explaining his decision, Gusau said there had been widespread calls for changes within the federation.

“Because of that, there was so much clamour from here and there, from all stakeholders, everybody,” he said.

“And we knew it was important to see that at least nobody is better than us. And we all love our country, and we all love the progress of our country.”

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He added, “We made a lot of presentations with family, friends, stakeholders, and all.

“And I just want to tell you, I decided to resign my position as President.”

Gusau said he subsequently informed members of his board about his decision.

“I then advised my board members, I informed them, and I advised them,” he said.

The former NFF president also disclosed that communication had broken down between him and some structures within the federation.

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“I’m not communicating with the board; they are not communicating to me. I’m not communicating to the other assembly,” he said.

His resignation follows a difficult period for Nigerian football, particularly the failure of the Super Falcons to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time since the competition began in 1991.

The Falcons, who entered the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) as defending champions, were eliminated by Cameroon in the quarter-finals.

Nigeria subsequently lost 2-1 to South Africa in the World Cup qualification play-off, ending its hopes of qualifying for the tournament.

The Super Eagles had earlier failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, meaning Nigeria’s two senior national teams will miss their respective World Cups.

The setbacks intensified pressure on the NFF leadership, which apologised to President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians and constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate the Falcons’ failure.

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The federation has also come under scrutiny over the management of a N17 billion Federal Government intervention fund released in 2024. The EFCC, ICPC and State Security Services have reportedly examined the utilisation of the funds.

A separate fact-finding committee report also alleged that some NFF board members and officials influenced national team invitations for financial gain.

Gusau’s resignation comes about a month before the NFF elective congress scheduled to hold in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on September 27.

The reported resignation of several members of the 13-member Executive Committee could further complicate the federation’s administration and the planned electoral process.

Gusau was elected NFF president in September 2022, succeeding Amaju Pinnick after securing 39 votes against Peterside Idah’s one in the decisive round.

His administration’s major achievement was the Super Falcons’ 2025 WAFCON triumph, which extended Nigeria’s record to 10 continental titles.

However, the failure of both senior national teams to qualify for the 2026 and 2027 World Cups, coupled with mounting questions over the federation’s finances and administration, has cast a shadow over his tenure.