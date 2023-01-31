Stoning Of Buhari: PDP Blames Tinubu As Ruling Party Accuses Opposition Party

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of sponsoring “urchins” to stone President Muhammadu Buhari who was on an official visit to Kano on Monday.

Buhari was in Kano where he commissioned a cancer centre and other projects delivered by the state governor, Umar Ganduje.

The scheduled working visit to Kano had faced threat of cancellation from the governor, who advised the president to shelve the idea for security reasons.

The Governor however made a U-turn to allow the visit after leading a team to visit the president in Katsina, his home state.

Buhari was also in Katsina on a working visit and equally faced irate citizens who reportedly stoned and attacked his team, damaging cars.

But irate residents were said to have begun hauling stones and sticks at the president’s helicopter while he was on his way to the Emir’s palace when he finally arrived Kano State.

The convoy of his team was also stoned in videos widely shared across news platforms.

However, the PDP in a quick reaction said “it was an insider’s job,” alleging that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, had sponsored the attack as a way of disgracing the president following their political disagreement.

But a statement issued on Tuesday evening by Felix Morka, the APC spokesman, said the PDP was behind the attack describing it as an act of “infamy.”

Morka noted that 2023 will go down in Nigeria’s political history as the year of unmitigated infamy for the PDP.

He added that, “No one would have thought the PDP capable of outdoing its own record of reckless, mindless and despicable undertakings in and out of governance.

“The PDP has tossed every rule of law, ethical standards, morality, decency, civility, decorum in the trash bin in its deviant obsession for power.

“Just when you think the degenerate PDP has reached the abyss of low, they burrow even deeper into crevices of shame,” he said.

He said the statement issued by the PDP on the attack on Buhari “is nothing short of a confessional statement of conspiracy to commit treasonable felony.”

He stressed that by “actively instigating and sponsoring fringe violent anti-social conduct by paid urchins during presidential engagements in Kano, the PDP has crossed the line of fair campaign engagement into grievous culpable criminality.

“This is unacceptable and demands urgent law enforcement investigation and prosecution of all participants in this high crime,” Morka said in the statement.

According to him, Buhari was in Kano at the instance of Ganduje, to commission eight legacy projects.

He argued that “the PDP is morbidly terrified by the cosy and strong relations between Tinubu, and Buhari,” whose “universe of goodwill and massive grassroots following inure to the benefit of our visionary Presidential Candidate.”

The APC further pointed out that, “PDP is distraught and dejected by bleak and irrecoverable hopelessness of its chances in the next general election.

“However, that does not give it a right to incite and procure treasonable acts in desperate last ditch and orchestrated plot to incite Nigerians against our Party.

“The Nigerian electorate is smart, mature, sensible and discerning. We are convinced they find the PDP’s conduct disturbing, appalling, repulsive and pitiful and will continue to ignore the party’s blatant falsehood and criminal behavior and reject the party and all its candidates from top to bottom.”

He added that, “Tinubu is, and remains, an open and shut case for the Office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We urged the good Nigerian electorate to vote for our Presidential Candidate and all candidates of our great Party,” Morka stated.