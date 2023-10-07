Stop Being Proud, Burna Boy Bigger Than You, Ex-NFF President Tells Davido

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has criticized Afrobeat singer Davido,saying that he should be more humble, as ‘Burna Boy’ is more prominent than him.

Pinnick’s statement was prompted by his claim that Davido was paid $94,600 for a performance at an event but failed to deliver.

Advertisement

He made these remarks during the 19th edition of “Warri Again,” where he revealed that the event organizers had also arranged a private jet for Davido at a cost of $18,000, but the singer did not show up. As a result, they had to replace him with another artist, Shallipopi.

He said: “We paid Davido $94,600 on the 6th of April. We paid $18,000 for his plane.

“If he says he’s a big boy, we will tell him we are bigger than him.

“I’m not joking. So, while he was playing his games back and forth, we decided to hunt to find another artiste, Shallipopi.

Advertisement

“You see, when people say they are big, I’m amazed. Is Burna Boy not the biggest artiste in Nigeria today? Burna Boy is half Itsekiri. Burna Boy’s paternal grandmother is Itsekiri. So, he’s bigger than him (Davido).

“Is there anyone bigger than RMD in the acting industry? Or someone bigger than Ali Baba in the comedy industry?

“We have stars aplenty in Warri. Nobody is bigger than Warri.”