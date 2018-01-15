Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

22,000 Sacked Kaduna Teachers Get Replacement

By Olu Isaac
Governor Nasir el-Rufa’I of Kaduna state
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has announced that his administration will in February 2018, commence replacement of the 22, 000 teachers sacked in the state for allegedly failing competency test.

Speaking in Statement on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, Governor El-Rufai said the new 25, 000 teachers that will be engaged will get permanent and pensionable appointments.

The governor, during a meeting with Education Secretaries and chairmen of the 23 Local Government Councils in the state, received an update on the recruitment process from the state’s Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

El-Rufai told the SUBEB officials that, “We are not interested in pushing anyone away,” adding that, “We are pushing bad people away so that good ones can come in. That is why we are recruiting 25,000 to take the place of 21,780.”

The governor warned members of the striking Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state against harassing other teachers who have chosen not to join the strike.

“The right to strike does not include the right to prevent others from working. Union officials are reminded that school registers are public property, and seizing them amounts to an illegal act,” said El-Rufai.

