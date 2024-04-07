2027 Presidency: Obi Speaks On Running With El-Rufai

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Denies Plan To Leave Labour Party

The candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has ruled out the possibility of joining forces with former Kaduna State Governor , Nasir El-Rufai, to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Advertisement

Obi made this known while fielding questions from journalists shortly after donating a borehole to the ram market in Tike Pantami, Gombe State, on Sunday.

The LP candidate said his concern at the moment is giving Nigerians a better life and not politics.

When asked about his alleged plans to pick El-Rufai as his running mate in the next presidential poll, he said: “Well, I’m more interested now in Nigeria’s success today than tomorrow. We are always concentrating on the election rather than what Nigerians are going through.

“My commitment is about Nigerians living in a better society, given a better life, and that’s my concern.”

Advertisement

On whether he plans to leave the Labour Party, Obi said, “No, there is no such thing. I’m for peace, I like peace. I believe we are one people. Our concentration should be on peace, and I believe that we will resolve all situations.”

Ex-spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, had earlier alleged an ongoing plot by Obi to dump LP and join El-Rufai, in the Social Democratic Party (SDP).