Ambode Reshuffles Cabinet, Sacks 3 Commissioners

Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of Lagos State has reshuffled his cabinet, dropping three commissioners and appointing five new ones.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello, made the announcement in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

The three dropped commissioners according to Bello are Mrs. Adebimpe Akinsola, Mr. Femi Odubiyi, and Mr. Anifowoshe Abiola, while Messrs Hakeem Fahm, Ladi Lawanson, Segun Banjo, Olayinka Oladunjoye and Hakeem Sulaiman were appointed to head Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Transportation, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of Communities and Communications respectively.

As part of the reshuffling, Mr. Rotimi Ogunleye from Commerce and Industry was moved to Physical Planning and Urban Development; Mr. Steve Ayorinde from Ministry of Information and Strategy to Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan from Communities and Communication to Ministry of Information and Strategy; Mr. Babatunde Durosinmi Etti from Ministry of Wealth Creation to Ministry of Environment.

Others include, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf from Ministry of Youth and Social Development to Ministry of Wealth Creation; Mr. Agboola Dabiri from Central Business District to Ministry of Youth and Social Development; Dr. Samuel Adejare from Ministry of the Environment to Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development; Engr. Ade Akinsanya from Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development to Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

According to the statement, Mr. Benjamin Olabinjo, Special Adviser Commerce and Industry, will now serve as Special Adviser Civic Engagement, while the Special Adviser Civic Engagement, Mr. Kehinde Joseph, will become the Special Adviser Housing.

Also, Mr. Deji Tinubu, Special Adviser Sports has been redeployed as Special Adviser to the Governor on Commerce and Industry and Mr. Anofiu Elegushi moves from Special Adviser Transport to become Special Adviser, Central Business District.

The new Commissioners are expected to be cleared by the State House of Assembly while the other redeployment and postings take immediate effect.

Bello charged the new appointees to a new vigour and vitality for service delivery which has been the hallmark of the Ambode-led administration.