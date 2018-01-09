Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

Nigeria

Benue Massacre: Buhari Not Ignoring Herdsmen Killings, Worried About ‘Finger-Pointing’ – Presidency

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
President Muhammadu Buhari
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe to get daily news updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

Buhari Blames Gaddafi For Libyan Slave Crisis

Fulani Herdsmen Deadlier Than Boko Haram, Northern Group Tells Buhari

Shehu Sani To El-Rufai, ‘You Can’t Pay Herdsmen And Expect Gift Of Roses’

Benue Killings: Buhari, Ortom Meet Behind Closed-Door

Relocate To Benue, Buhari Orders Police IG

Benue Governor’s Wife, Eunice, Weeps Over Fulani Herdsmen Massacre (Photo)

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.