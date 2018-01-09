BREAKING: Rep Member Dumps APC, Says Party ‘Sinking Ship’

All does not seem to be well with the All Progressives Congress, APC, as Hon. Adams Jagaba of the House of Representatives dumped the ruling party.

Jagaba, who is the represents Kachia/Kagarko constituency of Kaduna State, announced his decision in a statement on Monday evening.

The lawmaker who is the Chairman, House of Representatives committee on interior, was reacting to his suspension from the APC in Kaduna State.

“APC is a sinking ship and I won’t perish with it,” he said.

He however did not announce the party he would be joining, but there are indications he may join the Peoples Democratic Party.

“I expected dismissal and now suspension. It’s been long I bid them farewell,” the lawmaker continued.

“My body language, my utterances, my actions and inactions have demonstrated that I had parted ways with them for a long time. It’s unfortunate that they are not practical scientists to realise it.

“The electorates are poorer now, Fulani herdsmen have continued to attack and kill my people unabatedly with both the federal and state governments doing nothing.

“The Governor of Kaduna State has continually said, he does not need the votes from Southern Kaduna to win election. He has demonstrated that he values the life of a cow than the lives of Southern Kaduna people.

“So, I can’t stay with them in the same party.

“The power lies with the electorates and not in the hands of a political party,” he said, adding “if they are expecting me to come crawling on my knees to beg them, then they are day-dreaming,” he added.