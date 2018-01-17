British PM May Appoints Minister For Loneliness

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has announced a Minister for Loneliness, to cater for the over 9 million Brits that are said to be ‘lonely.’.

In a statement, Prime Minister May said: “Jo Cox recognised the scale of loneliness across the country and dedicated herself to doing all she could to help those affected.”

She said the new ministerial role would continue Ms Cox’s legacy, with the post holder working with the commission, businesses and charities to create a government strategy.

Already, a Member of Parliament, Tracey Crouch, has been named to the post, saying she was proud to take on the “generational challenge” to tackle an issue affecting about nine million UK people, young and old.

A 2017 report said loneliness was as harmful to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

In Nigeria, Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, in December, 2017 created a Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment headed by her sister, Ogechi Lolo, that was greeted with scorn and outrage.

“The real essence of life is to be happy and to fulfil one’s purpose in life; Government officials are elected to address this.

Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment Ministry, therefore, is established for the lost time to correct the policy framework to guide ministries and departments on what they must do to guarantee the citizens’ happiness and contribute better to the society.

“This is the very reason people elect their leaders: to guarantee their happiness and purpose fulfilment. A great leader therefore, is one who provides happiness to the people.

“Unfortunately, this vital element of our social lives has not been properly addressed. Governments at different levels have created several ministries and departments to achieve this, yet people are bitter, angry with hate speeches which lead to crisis, war and even terrorism,” a statement at that time read.