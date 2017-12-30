Buhari Appoints 209 Chairmen, 1258 Board Members For Agencies, Parastatals

In what is his sigle largest appointment since taking office, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of the governing boards of agencies and parastatals.

In a statement by the presidency on Friday, Mr Buhari also appointed 209 chairmen and 1258 members to fill the positions.

The statement issued and signed by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“Mr. President considered the approval for the constitution of the Boards as well as the appointments, very necessary, so as to provide a proper Governance and oversight structure for Government Agencies and Parastatals. The constitution of the boards with the appointments, is a demonstration of this Government’s efforts aimed at building strong institutions of Governance, and by extension, improving the quality of Policy formulation and supervision,” the statement reads.

“While these appointments represent a substantial number of hitherto pending board appointments, some more appointments are still being processed and will be released in due course.

“The appointments take immediate effect and Honourable Ministers are advised to inaugurate the boards after letters of appointment have been issued.”