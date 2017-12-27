Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World
Nigeria

Buhari’s Son Breaks Limb In Bike Accident, Undergoes Surgery In Abuja

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
President Muhammadu Buhari and his son Yusuf, during a visit to the President's farm in Daura, Katsina State.
0 41
President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday night in Gwarimpa axis of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Presidency says.
According to a statement on the official Twitter handle of the Presidency, the President’s son broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result of the crash.
He underwent surgery in a clinic in the FCT and now in stable condition, the statement added.

RELATED:  Amaechi 'Fears' Buhari May Lose 2019 Presidency To PDP
You might also like

Katsina Senator Boasts, ‘I Presented Six Bills, Sponsored Six Motions’

EXCLUSIVE: How Malami Sealed The Deal For The Return Of $321 Million Abacha Loot

‘Jesus Christ Belongs To All Of Us’, Tinubu Tells Christians, Muslims,…

IGP Bars SARS From Stop And Search Operations

Saraki Says $1bn Insurgency Fund Won’t Be Disbursed Until Due Process Followed

Muslim Students Tell Buhari: ‘We’re Tired Of Hoping, Give Us Real Dev’t’

Comments
Loading...