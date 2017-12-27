Buhari’s Son Breaks Limb In Bike Accident, Undergoes Surgery In Abuja

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE:
1/ President Buhari’s son, Yusuf, was involved in a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the FCT, Abuja. He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) December 27, 2017
2/ The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son.
May God reward you all.
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) December 27, 2017