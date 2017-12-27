Buhari’s Son Breaks Limb In Bike Accident, Undergoes Surgery In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday night in Gwarimpa axis of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Presidency says.

According to a statement on the official Twitter handle of the Presidency, the President’s son broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result of the crash.

He underwent surgery in a clinic in the FCT and now in stable condition, the statement added.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE:

