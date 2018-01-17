There are strong indications that former President Olusegn Obasanjo will give a State of the Nation Address on burning national issues on January 25, 2018.

The address, a source at the Obasanjo Presidential Library told The WHISTLER exclusively, will outline the broad outlines of what the President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime has failed to address, as well articulate the way forward.

According to the source, the former president would formally withdraw his support for the flagging regime of President Buhari which has come under intense criticisms for its lacklustre approach to the menace of Fulani herdsmen across the country, particularly in Benue and Taraba states.

Obasanjo, who is famous for writing letters to sitting presidents, have uncharacteristically maintained a troubling silence over the poor state of affairs in Nigeria.

During the early days of this government, Obasanjo fondly called Baba, had unfettered access to the Presidential Villa and kept drumming up support for the regime which he helped to power.

However, there were signs that all was not smooth as in a presentation at Oxford University, U.K, early in the year, Baba failed to name Buhari amongst African leaders he considers are doing well.

In his delivery, he named Allassane Ouatarra of Cote d’Ivoire, Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Ethiopia’s Mulatu Teshome as presidents taking progressive economic measures and recording giant strides in line with the demands of the 21st century.

In a September 2017 interview with African Arguments, Mr. Obasanjo scolded Mr. Buhari for not doing enough to stymie the country’s growing unemployment crisis.

If “youth empowerment, skill acquisition and youth employment – education are provided, the ticking bomb of possible youth explosion out of restiveness and anger will subside,” Mr. Obasanjo told the Liberia-based publication.

Asked why January 25? The source simply replied, “I can’t say why. But Baba has a reason for anything he does.”