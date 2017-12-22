Hijab Controversy: MKO Abiola’s Daughter Sides Firdaus

Hafsat Abiola, daughter of late business mogul and politician, MKO Abiola, has thrown her weight behind Amasa Firdaus’ refusal to take off her hijab at the Nigerian Law School.

Recall that Firdaus insisted on wearing hijab at the Law School, opposing the policy of the Council of Legal Education.

The law student’s decision had since drawn reactions from all corners of the country, with some supporting Firdaus while others against her resolve.

Latest of such reactions is one from Abiola who commended the UNILORIN law graduate for defending her religion.

“A law student passed all the requirements to be called to the bar but was not allowed to attend the ceremony because she refused to take off her hijab, which violates the rules of the Law School,” the human and civil rights activist wrote on her Facebook page.

“She knew of the rule but because she felt that it was unjust, she refused to comply. By so doing, she has chosen to challenge the status quo.

“If she succeeds, the Law School will change the rule. If she fails, she would either have to comply in order to be called to the Bar in Nigeria or give up her dream of being a lawyer here.

“Wish we would all be like Firdaus in pursuit of the world we want to live in. To stand up or take a knee and speak up against a practice or rule that we do not support. To be willing to challenge the prevailing practice, no matter the cost. After all, the problems we remain silent about are the ones we are condemned to live with.

“As we think of what gifts to give each other during this Christmas season, let us gather stories of the courageous, the stories of the scared-but-acted-anyway to share at our tables. Let them inspire us to enter 2018 prepared to raise our voices about the issues we are concerned about; to push past complacency and complicity and demand change.

“Well done, Firdaus. A lioness can only ever be the mother of cubs,” she said.