Innoson, GTB Fracas: Ekweremadu To Mediate For Peace

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, will wade into the dispute between Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) and the Chief Executive of Innoson Group, Innocent Chukwuma, media reports have said.

Ekweremadu, according to reports, is troubled that a commercial transaction between the aforesaid could lead to the bundling of Innoson’s CEO by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) like a common criminal.

A source close to Ekweremadu told newsmen that the Deputy Senate President is particularly worried that EFCC’s arrest of Chukwuma on Tuesday was already taking an ethnopolitical dimension.

“The DSP (Deputy Senate President) has reached out to both sides to sheathe their sides so that a resolution can be reached once and for all on this matter.

“It is important for him that the reputational damage to both sides be limited, so he is intervening in the matter.

“As you know, this dispute is protracted and is now assuming an ethnic dimension which should not be the case, as it is a commercial transaction.

“So, the DSP will try his best to bring both parties to the table to settle the dispute in a manner that is agreeable to all.

“It was for this reason he argued forcefully for Chief Chukwuma’s release on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday because he knew that his arrest by the EFCC would cause more harm than good,” said the source.