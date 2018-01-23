Nigeria DigitalSENSE Holds Forum For Internet Stakeholders

The Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum (NDSF) has announced dates for the 2018 Internet Governance for Development (IG4D) and the IPv6 Roundtable in Nigeria.

The two-day event which is themed ‘Internet Governance: Sustaining Development’ and ‘IPv6: Broadening the Horizon’ will hold respectively on June 6 and June 7, 2018.

Mrs Nkemdilim Nweke, the convener and Executive Director of DigitalSENSE Africa Media, said on Monday that the event will hold at the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), Cappa, Lagos.

Nweke said in order to enable Internet stakeholders like the mobile network operators, mobile phone companies, among others streamline their activities, the dates for the annual event will be announced before the end of every January.

She said the 10-year-old NDSF Series, which is an At-Large Structure certified by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), has distinguished itself as an annual rallying point for Internet stakeholders in the country.

According to Nweke, the 2018 NDSF Series is in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA), Nigeria Internet Group, Internet Society, Nigeria chapter and IPv6 Council Nigeria, as well as the Africa Civil Society on the Information Society (ACSIS), among others.