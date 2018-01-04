Oby Ezekwesili Announces ‘2019 Political Agenda’

Former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili, on Thursday, said her “political agenda for 2019” is to ensure that neither President Muhammadu Buhari nor the would-be presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gets elected president.

Ezekwesili said except the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP field new and “suitable candidates”, she would vigorously campaign against presidential contenders from both parties in 2019.

The former minister made this known via her verified Twitter handle (@obyezeks) in the early hours of Thursday.

She tweeted, “I have a Political Agenda for 2019 Elections

“It is that neither APC nor its twin brother (yes, how does 6 differ from half a dozen?) PDP should win the 2019 State and Federal legislative and executive Elections.

“I am totally committed to this Agenda.

“I tweeted at the end of 2017 that one will commit a significant part of my 2018 to building the Political Consciousness of citizens to end the reign of the status quo Decadent Political Class. This for me is the #YearOfTheOfficeOfTheCitizen when all Citizens lift their Red Card.

“My political agenda is simple.

“I shall actively campaign against APC and PDP in the 2019 Elections except in rare cases where they field new minds with a strong record of Public Interest.

I shall actively campaign for the best candidates of all other parties in the elections.

“I am committed to this political agenda because we must disrupt and end the political and governance stagnation and retrogression that our cyclical low equilibrium political Russian roulette has cost our country and people,” she tweeted.

“My conviction is that it is time to end the tyranny of rulership of a wicked minority political elite class.”

“My individual effort to campaign against APC and PDP in the 2019 elections may not amount to much, but it is at least a definite expression of my personal conviction.

