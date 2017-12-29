Oyegun To Nigerians, You Wont See ‘Promised Change’ With Wrong ‘Morality, Ethics’

Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World
By Olu Isaac
John Odigie-Oyegun, APC National Chairman
Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has advised Nigerians to forget the “CHANGE” promised by the party if they wont first change their ‘morality and ethics’.

Oyegun, who once more lamented how the Muhmmadu Buhari government inherited a collapsed economy, said it will take consistent application of the right type of morality and ethics for the citizens to see the change promised by the APC.

The APC Chairman said the type of change promised by the party “is not a switch” but a process.

“Change is not bridges. Change is not electricity. Change is not roads. Change is my perception as to what is right and what is wrong, what needs to be done and being faithful in getting it done,” Oyegun said.

“For as long as we, Nigerians, have the wrong type of morality, the wrong type of ethics, not all the roads in this world will get us out of the economic morass we have plunged ourselves into.

“Change takes time and consistency of application and the resolve not to go back to the bad old days. We took over a totally collapsed country. The hope is that things have started to solidify.

“Things have started to concretise; the economy has started to grow.

“It is not a switch; it is something that will take time. But once we are there, this nation will never experience the type of recession we had in the past.”

