Striking Lecturers Besiege Maduka University For Employment

Many members of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, including professors, are among those seeking employment in the yet-to-be-opened Maduka University, Ekwegbe-Nsukka in Enugu State.

The private university is owned by the chairman of Peace Group, Dr Samuel Maduka Onyishi. The university, which houses Maduka College, is situated in over 500 hectares of land and boasts of state-of-the-art education facilities.

Our correspondent gathered that the secondary school arm of the university has started admitting JSS I and SSI students.

A lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, who does not want to be mentioned, said, “What we have passed through in the past seven months without salaries is a lesson. I am a professor, and it will be better to work in a good private university because anything government has become uncertain due to insincerity of the government.”

Another lecturer, who identified himself as Dr Okoli, said, “Maduka University is the destination. The edifice speaks about an emerging world-class university. Again, whatever Sam Onyishi puts his hand in must be a serious business. I’ll surely seek to work there.”

A guard at the university told THE WHISTLER, “Many people do come here. We refer them to the Admin. They are coming to look for jobs. Some are professors.”

Our correspondent gathered that the National Universities Commission has visited the university complex to assess its readiness for the commencement of academic activities.