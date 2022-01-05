Students Flee Off Campus Hostels As UI Student, Others Shot By Armed Robbers

Scores of students of the University of Ibadan have fled their private hostels located at Agbowo area and other adjoining streets due to the invasion of the hostels by armed robbers.

Armed hoodlums who were said to have distributed themselves into groups of about 12 each reportedly invaded the hostels which were occupied mainly by students of the premier university in the country.

An undergraduate identified as vIctor was reportedly shot and one of the security guards in the area was also said to have been shot and injured.

Some UI students told THE WHISTLER that they would not sleep at their hostels for at least one week because of the trauma of the attack.

Armed hoodlums had invaded the hostels at around 1:50am and carted away assorted phones and iPads ,laptop computers and other handy devices.

The shot student was said to have been taken to the University of Ibadan Health Centre, popularly known as Jaja, for treatment.

A student living in one of the hostels said the hoodlums stole phones and collected password to unlock them.

The student who spoke on condition of anonimity said, “The armed robbers arrived our area around 2am. A student, Victor was shot in his left leg. He was taken to UI Health Centre. The hoodlums also collected N250,000 and POS machine from one of our neighbours.

“Many students were injured, they collected money from them while their phones were stolen. It was like a film last night. Police were invited but the robbers had left before they arrived.”

In other hostels located at Barika and Agricola streets, many phones were also carted away while three occupants of one of the hostels were injured by the hoodlums who also shot repeatedly to force occupants to cooperate with them.

Another student in the area told our correspondent that the security guard at the hostel where he resides was thoroughly beaten with clubs.

He said, ” After this, they proceeded to start breaking doors to the rooms. They shot in the air to tell us that they came fully armed. They were about 12 and I saw three of them with guns.

” Some policemen came after the armed robbers had left and picked the expended bullets fired by the armed robbers.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso, could not be reached. He did not pick his calls.