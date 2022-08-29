Students To Remain At Home As ASUU Extends Strike Again

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has extended its ongoing strike for the umpteenth time.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the union took the decision at a meeting on Monday morning.

The ASUU NEC met at its headquarters at the University of Abuja to consider their next steps and decided that the strike should be extended.

The council had met to make a decision on whether to embark on an indefinite strike or to suspend the strike.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14th which brings the duration of the strike to 6 months.

The Union embarked on the strike to press home its numerous demands to the Federal Government which include payment of earned allowances and salaries for lecturers, improved funding and maintenance for tertiary institutions, the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability system (UTAS) for salary payment instead of the government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the renegotiation of the ASUU FG 2009 agreement, among others.