Subsidy Removal: NLC Protests Amidst Heavy Security In Lagos

Members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday trooped out in their numbers amidst heavy security in Ikeja, Lagos State, to protest the removal of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government.

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu had on May 29 during his inaugural speech after taking oath of office, announced the removal of petrol subsidy, which gulped billions of Naira monthly.

Since the removal of petrol subsidy, Nigerian have been experiencing excruciating pains a result of increase prices of food items as well as hike in transport fare.

The NLC had on July 26 had given the Federal Government seven days ultimatum to revert to the old fuel pump price or a nationwide wide strike action will commence on August 2, which is today.

The decision was as a result of the NLC’s displeasure with the government following the announcement of the sum of N8,000 as palliative by the government to curtail the effect of the petrol subsidy on Nigerians.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the NLC could not resolve with the FG at the last scheduled meeting held on Friday 28 July 2023.

The meeting which ended in a deadlock had the leadership of the NLC, Joe Ajaero revealing that the FG wasn’t ready for a dialogue.