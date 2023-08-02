NLC President Faults Tinubu’s Claim Of Saving N1trn From Fuel Subsidy Removal

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu did not save the sum of N1 trillion from the removal of fuel subsidy.

Advertisement

Tinubu during his national address on Monday, July 31, 2023, announced that the country has saved up the sum of N1trn in two months from the removal of fuel subsidy.

But Ajaero while speaking to journalists on Wednesday at the Unity Fountain at the ongoing protest said the government’s announcement was false.

Ajaero said, “The committee we are working with said it’s a lie, the committee is headed by Gbajabiamila, and the secretary of the committee is the special adviser to the president Paul Nnaji, said no money was saved.

“The director budget said no kobo was saved, and the president said he has saved N1trn, so who do we believe?

“So, if there is no transparency from both sides, then no money will be given to us or anyone, this is the kind of conflict we are currently having, so who is lying?”

Advertisement

Ajaero said Tinubu lamenting that people have stolen Nigerian’s wealth is not acceptable, stressing that he is a courageous man, who has the apparatus of the state for his disposal.

He also said despite the availability of Compressed Natural Gas in the country, the cabal in Nigeria wants everyone to buy Petroleum Motor Spirit(PMS).

“The cabal in Nigeria wants everyone to buy PMS, so we can keep filling their pocket, despite the surplus availability of CNG in Nigeria, we have begged the FG to make it available for Nigerians, but they said no, that it will take a year and six months for them to convert, how will we survive before then, because people will die” Ajareo lamented.

He added, “We can’t talk about how long the strike we will embark on will last, but after today we will review the situation, the option of continuing this protest is open to us, we are not backing down now.” Ajaero reiterated.