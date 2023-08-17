Subsidy Removal: Soludo, Otti, Others To Lead NEC’s Fresh C’ttee On Dialogue With Labour

– Urges State Governments to Upscale Distribution of Palliatives

In a bid to dialogue and find common ground, the National Economic Council (NEC) has set up an ad-hoc committee tasked with engaging with labour union leaders.

This was one of the focal points of discussion during Thursday’s NEC meeting, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The move comes amid nationwide debates and protests sparked by the government’s removal of fuel subsidy, which has led to increased fuel prices and a ripple effect on the cost of living for citizens across the country.

The newly formed committee was mandated to bridge the gap between the government’s policy decisions and the concerns of the labour unions.

Earlier, organised labour threatened to proceed with a total, comprehensive and indefinite nationwide shutdown of the country if there was another increase in petrol pump price from the current 617 naira.

The ad-hoc Committee comprises governors, including AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum; Alex Otti, Governor of Abia State; Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State; Hope Uzodinma, Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum from Imo State; and Bala Mohammed, representing the PDP Governors Forum and Bauchi State.

Vice President Kashim Shettima emphasized that the committee’s primary goal is to foster a productive dialogue with the leadership of the labour unions to find sustainable solutions to the challenges posed by subsidy removal in the interest of the country.

During the meeting, the Council also received updates on the ongoing nationwide distribution of essential items, including rice, grains, and fertilizers, to various states.

The Federal Government’s provision of N5 billion in financial support was also highlighted, and commendations were extended to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for their roles in these interventions.

Additionally, NEC acknowledged the efforts of various state governments in providing relief measures to citizens and urged them to intensify their efforts in the distribution of palliatives.

In a solemn moment, NEC also paid tribute to the military personnel who lost their lives in Niger State. A minute of silence was observed in their honour, with condolences extended to their grieving families.