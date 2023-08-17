Flood Victims To Get Compensation As Shettima-Led NEC Sends Delegation To States

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a bid to address the devastating aftermath of recent and past flood disasters that have wreaked havoc across several states in Nigeria, the National Executive Council (NEC), chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, deliberated on a preliminary assessment report submitted by its committee on flooding.

Advertisement

The committee, comprising governors from Jigawa, Kogi, Anambra, Bayelsa, Lagos, and Yobe states, alongside relevant ministers, had assessed the extent of the disaster and recommended measures for relief and rehabilitation to the NEC.

During deliberations on the report on Thursday, the NEC acknowledged the dire situation faced by flood victims and recognized the urgency of immediate intervention.

The NEC reached resolutions bordering on extending assistance to those affected and providing necessary compensation.

The Key resolutions reached by the NEC include an on-site assessment to be further carried out by the NEC Secretariat, in collaboration with officials from the Office of the Vice President, who will visit the affected states.

The officials will verify the data submitted by the states and determine the scale of intervention required.

Advertisement

The Federal Government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ecological Fund Office, and other relevant agencies, will afterward provide the required aid. The states have been called upon to ensure maximum cooperation to facilitate the intervention process.

Emphasizing the importance of accurate data, the NEC emphasized the need to enhance the quality of collected data to meet international standards. The committee stressed that effective handling of flood-related challenges demands a united and collective effort from all stakeholders.

Recognizing the limitations of relying solely on NEMA, the NEC discussed the importance of establishing sustainable adaptation measures for citizens affected by flooding. It was highlighted that resources should be mobilized not only through NEMA but also through a broader perspective to mitigate the impacts of future flood disasters.

In the preliminary assessment, governors of affected states stressed the urgency of the situation and the imperative of releasing funds without delay to the affected states.

According to them, the funds are essential not only for addressing the immediate needs of flood victims but also to relieve the financial burden incurred by certain states in their efforts to assist citizens during the crisis.