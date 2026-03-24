Supporters File Complaint Over World Cup Ticket Prices

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Football Supporters Europe has filed a formal complaint against FIFA over “excessive ticket prices” at this summer’s World Cup.

FSE, along with Euroconsumers, said football’s world governing body has “abused its monopoly position” in setting prices for the tournament, which begins on 11 June.

In December FIFA introduced a small number of “more affordable” $60 (£45) tickets for all 104 matches following widespread criticism of its pricing structure.

FSE has called on FIFA to abandon dynamic pricing – variability based on demand – and freeze prices for the April release of tickets.

It also demanded greater transparency for fans when purchasing tickets, with at least 48-hour notice of availability in each category and where those seats will be.

The complaint by FSE and Euroconsumers to the European Commission said FIFA has taken advantage of its position “to impose excessive ticket prices and opaque and unfair purchasing conditions and processes on European fans.”

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It said in a statement: “FIFA holds a monopoly over ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup and has used that power to impose conditions on fans that would never be acceptable in a competitive market.”

FSE and Euroconsumers alleged “six specific abuses” of FIFA’s position.

They include accusing FIFA of bait advertising – illegal under EU consumer law – with its later release of cheaper tickets “so scarce” that it advertised a price “not genuinely available”.

About 400 £45 tickets have been made available for England and Scotland’s group matches.

FSE director Ronan Evain said the group had no option but to approach the European Commission because of FIFA’s “failure to engage in meaningful consultation”.

“FIFA point to their unconfirmed sales figures as validation of their unfair ticket practices, while the reality is they leave loyal fans with no other choice – pay up or lose out,” Evain said.

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According to FIFA, almost seven million tickets have been made available for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

For one person to attend eight matches – one in each round – at the World Cup, it will cost about £5,225 in the lowest price range, £8,580 in the middle tier and £12,350 for the most expensive tickets.

In 2022 it would have cost £1,466, £2,645 or £3,914 respectively, although that was for seven games.