Woods To Return From 13 Months Out In TGL Finale

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Tiger Woods will play competitive golf for the first time in more than a year at the final night of the TGL season on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old, who has had a series of operations in the last two years, has been sidelined since having an operation in October to replace a disk in his back.

His last competitive appearance came at TGL in February 2025, while his last appearance on the PGA Tour came 20 months ago.

Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club X account posted a photo of the 15-time major winner, accompanied with the caption: “I’m back.”

He has held a non-playing role with Jupiter Links GC throughout the 2026 TGL season – an indoor PGA Tour-backed set-up that uses a huge screen in a purpose-built venue in Florida.

Woods’ side beat Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common in last week’s semi-final to set up a meeting with Los Angeles Golf Club in the best-of-three final.

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Los Angeles, featuring England’s Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, won the opening match, with Woods now replacing Kevin Kisner for Tuesday’s season finale.

Speaking last month, Woods said competing in the Masters from 9-12 April is “not off the table”.

“I said I’ve been working on it. Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days. Disc replacement is not a lot of fun,” said Woods, who has won the opening major of the season five times.

However, hitting balls in an indoor venue with largely flat lies is a world away from walking the hilly terrain of Augusta National.

Following severe leg injuries in a 2021 car crash, the American had a back operation in September 2024 and then suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon last March.

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“I’ve had a lot of procedures prior to that, so the body doesn’t quite heal like it was when I was 24. Doesn’t quite bounce back,” said Woods.

“So I have good days when I can pretty much do anything, and other days where it’s hard to just move around.”