Supreme Court Ends Taraba APC Governorship Tussle, Sacks Candidate

The Supreme Court on Wednesday nullified the All Progressive Governorship Primaries in Taraba State which produced Emmanuel Bwacha as its candidate.

A five-member panel of the court, led by Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, held that the APC conducted an invalid primary in the state.

In September last year, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja annulled the election citing contravention of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.

Justice Obiora Egwatu of the lower court held that the primaries was null and void as a result.

But the candidate appealed the judgment and the Court of Appeal upheld his candidacy.

However, the apex court aligned itself with the findings of the Federal High Court thereby affirming Justice Egwatu’s decision.

The apex court’s decision is final and implies the APC will have to seek for Bwacha’s replacement, urgently, as the general elections is less than 30 days.