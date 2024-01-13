Supreme Court Judgment: Tinubu’s Non-Interference Shows He Respects Democracy – Gov Abba Yusuf

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has praised President Bola Tinubu for not interfering with the judgment of the Supreme Court on the state’s governorship election.

The apex court on Friday quashed the governor’s removal by the Court of Appeal and the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal.

THE WHISTLER reports that Justice Inyang Okoro of the apex court berated the judges of the lower courts, advising them to be more meticulous and avoid such a mess that happened in the case where the appellate court claimed Yusuf was not sponsored by the New Nigeria People’s Party(NNPP).

Reacting to the development, the governor appreciated Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their statesmanship, leadership, and respect for democracy.

“Their refusal to interfere with the proceedings of the Supreme Court in spite of huge and persistent pressure from vested interest is a testimony to their respect for the core principles of democracy and the rule of law – allowing the votes of the people to count and respecting the independence of the Judiciary,” the governor said, praying that God will continue to support the Federal Government to remain fair, just, and compassionate.

Yusuf seized the opportunity to assure the president, who is a member of the All Progressive Congress, of maximum cooperation and loyalty as leader of the nation.

He also thanked the lawyers who fought the legal battle on his behalf.

“Let me also register our immeasurable gratitude to our team of lawyers, under the leadership of Chiefs Wale Olanipekun SAN, Asiwaju Gboyega Awomolo, SAN, & their team members and of course the INEC lawyer AB Mahmud, SAN, who have been running from pillar to post all in their effort to leave no stone unturned in countering every claim of the respondents and convincing the Hon Justices that we have won our election fair and square,” he said.