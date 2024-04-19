Suspected Transformer Vandal Arrested In Enugu

249 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 23-year-old Obieze Chigozie has been arrested by the Enugu State Police Command serving at Trans-Ekulu Division over alleged vandalizing an electric power transformer located at an estate at Damijah flyover, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu.

Items recovered from him include yet-to-be-ascertained lengths and sizes of armoured cables and a big cutting tool allegedly used by the suspect in vandalizing the transformer, police said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Police Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect confessed to having been previously involved in the act of vandalism, with others at large.

Ndukwe said, “The suspect will be arraigned and prosecuted once investigations are concluded.”