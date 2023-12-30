Sustain Airstrikes, Ground Fights Against Bandits In North-West — Elders Urge Tinubu

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Northern Elder Progressive Forum has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the armed forces to sustain air and ground offensives against bandits and other criminals across North-West states.

The forum’s chairman, Dr. Usman Sani, made the appeal during an interview with journalists while assessing insecurity within the Northwest state on Saturday.

The elders said they are pleased with the improvement recorded under the president’s leadership within the short time of his administration.

“We have seen over 260 persons being rescued from armed bandits’ dens and many bandits being eliminated by the military through various airstrikes and ground operations.

“This is a great achievement under this administration unlike what we experienced under the previous government of former President Muhammadu Buhari,” said Sani.

The forum also commended the Minister of State, Defense, Dr. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, for his steadfast efforts toward ensuring that the northwest states are safe from nefarious activities of armed groups.

While commending the minister’s directive to troops to identify and clamp on bandits’ enclaves, the forum said “the directive has really helped in sustaining the fight against the activities of bandits.”

It stated that the directive has impacted positively in saving lives and properties of innocent citizens who are at the mercy of the armed bandits.