Osaka Ready For Tennis Return After Mental Health Challenge, Set For Australian Open

Naomi Osaka is gearing up for a return to tennis after being out of action for 15 months.

The former Tennis World Number One took a break from the sport in 2021 citing mental health issues.

Osaka won four Grand Slam titles before revealing that she had been battling with depression and anxiety for years and subsequently pulled out of the 2021 French Open.

The 26-year-old last competed at the WTA tour in September 2022 and she welcomed a daughter in July this year.

She has revealed that she is more confident in herself as she nears a return to tennis.

Osaka said: “I feel like I’m more confident with who I am as a person. I never tried to have conversations with other players before and I think I definitely put a large wall up. Now I find myself interacting with people.

“It’s just really cool. If I take myself out of being a tennis player, just seeing everyone working hard, being in the gym, seeing people change over the years too, coming back and appreciating that is cool.”

Osaka will take on Tamara Korpatsch in the Brisbane opener on Monday in preparation for the Australian Open.

“I think definitely becoming a mum changed my mindset a lot,”

“I think I’m a lot more open-minded, a lot more patient. But, I also, feel a lot stronger, I don’t know physically, but I think Shai definitely helped me with the way I view things.

“I’m excited to be back. I haven’t worn headphones around the site since I’ve been back, so I think that’s character development.”

The Japanese star is looking forward to her first Tennis match in 15 months.

“I wasn’t in my own body. I was driving the wrong car, if that makes sense. Slowly, step by step we put in so much work and got myself to where I am now,” said Osaka, who takes on Tamara Korpatsch in her Brisbane opener on Monday.

“I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t feel ready. I didn’t want to disappoint the people who were excited for me to come back and didn’t want to disappoint myself.”

She is expected to participate at the 2024 Australian Open which starts on January 14.

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, with two Australian Open and two US Open titles.